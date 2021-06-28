Perficient to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results, Host Conference Call on July 29 (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) ST. LOUIS-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ('Perficient'), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today Announced it will Host a Conference Call on Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. ET, to discuss the company's Second Quarter 2021 Results. A news release containing the Results will be made available ...Leggi su 01net
