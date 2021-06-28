Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around the Globe (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/



The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the Food & beverage Industry, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains. The pandemic highlighted the failings of the current, highly inefficient traceability systems we depend on as a global society. Blockchain technology represents a paradigm shift in the world of supply chain and is quickly showing itself to be the most effective method available to solve the aforementioned problems, as well as delivering new, unique capabilities for enterprises and consumers. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the& beverage, including trust issues from the consumers' end and the disruption of global supply chains. The pandemic highlighted the failings of the current, highly inefficient traceability systems we depend on as a global society.technology represents a paradigm shift in the world of supply chain and is quickly showing itself to be the most effective method available to solve the aforementioned problems, as well as delivering new, unique capabilities for enterprises and consumers. ...

Far More Than Walmart China — How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around the Globe SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rippling impact from COVID-19 continues to add new daily challenges to the food & beverage industry, ...

