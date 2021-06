European Datawarehouse Designated as a Securitisation Repository by the European Securities and Markets Authority

(Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) FRANKFURT, Germany-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #(EDW) today announced it has beenas aby theand(ESMA). More than three years after theRegulation (EU)2017/2402 ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European Datawarehouse

Padova News

Contacts Media Contact Lauren Lloyd PR & Communications Director pr.ime@informa.com 310 - 266 - 4792 Articoli correlatiDesignated as a Securitisation Repository by the ...Cieslak Director - Investor Relations & Treasury 216 - 426 - 4887 / rcieslak@applied.com Articoli correlatiDesignated as a Securitisation Repository by theSecurities ...European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has been designated as a Securitisation Repository by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). More than three years after the Securitisati ...