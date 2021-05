Israele bombarda nella notte Gaza | tra le vittime 8 bambini

Leggi su ck12

(Di sabato 15 maggio 2021) Cresce la tensione nel conflitto israelo-palestinese.ha lanciato diversi attacchi aerei sulla Striscia di: colpito anche un campo profughi di al-Shati: tra i morti 8CITY,– MAY 14: People inspect the damage done to Beit Hanoun after a night of violent Israeli raids on May 14, 2021 inCity,. More than 100 people inand seven people in Israel have been killed in continued cross-border rocket exchanges as violence continues to escalate bringing fears of war. The escalation, which erupted May 10, comes after weeks of rising Israeli -Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem, which peaked with violent clashes inside the holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo by Fatima ...