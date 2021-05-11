Amazon Gaming Week: fino a 400 euro di sconto sull’acquisto dei ...HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: AVVENTURE DA PAURA ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCOpen Country: novità in un gameplay trailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G RecensioneXbox Game Pass aiuta i gamer italiani a rimanere in contattoMascherine e Ambiente : Quale Soluzione?La compagnia del cigno 2 : Lorenzo violento con Barbara, avrei voluto ...Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screen

Bayshore Networks Announces Applied Risk BV as its Newest Channel Partner

Bayshore Networks today announced the expansion of its Channel with a new Partnership with Applied Risk ...

Bayshore Networks Announces Applied Risk BV as its Newest Channel Partner (Di martedì 11 maggio 2021) Bayshore Networks today announced the expansion of its Channel with a new Partnership with Applied Risk BV based in Amsterdam. DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Bayshore Networks is excited to announce that Applied Risk BV, one of the leading specialists for industrial cyber security in Europe and the Middle East has joined Bayshore's network of Channel Partners. "We are excited to have the talent of a Partner like Applied Risk BV joining our family of Channel Partners", said Kevin Senator, CEO Bayshore Networks. "As ...
Gateway unidirezionali e bidirezionali per comunicazioni sicure tra la fabbrica ei sistemi IT

