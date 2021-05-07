Dlab partner in European digital transformation project for a more sustainable energy system (Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) ...future energy systems will be characterized by a much higher degree of digitalization than today's ... It will be critical to guarantee resilience for these new complex energy systems and at the same ...Leggi su padovanews
Dlab partner in European digital transformation project for a more sustainable energy system- Resili8 is a very exciting project where we can see our solution docking into a larger context, that is the green energy transition, says Fredrik Akke, CTO at dLab. Security of supply is an ...
