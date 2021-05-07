World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic arriva a giugnoKnockout City: dietro le quinte - sound design -eToro: aumenta l'offerta di criptovalute del broker leader di social ...Agenzia SEO: cos'è e a cosa serveResident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForceLa quinta stagione del Viaggio arriva in GWENTTurtle Beach Recon 500 con Driver Dual da 60mm

CAS rejects Schwazer appeal

ROME, MAY 7 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday rejected an appeal by 2008 Olympic 50k walk champ Alex Schwazer against his doping ban. Schwazer, 36, had asked the CAS for provisional measures enabling him to take part in this year's Olympics on the basis of an Italian judge's ruling that cleared him of doping and ruled that the World Athletics Federation and ...
