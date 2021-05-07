CAS rejects Schwazer appeal (Di venerdì 7 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 7 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday rejected an appeal by 2008 Olympic 50k walk champ Alex Schwazer against his doping ban. Schwazer, 36, had asked the CAS for provisional ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
CAS rejects Schwazer appealROME, MAY 7 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday rejected an appeal by 2008 Olympic 50k walk champ Alex Schwazer against his doping ban. Schwazer, 36, had asked the CAS for provisional measures enabling him to take part in this year's Olympics on the basis of an Italian judge's ruling that cleared him of doping and ruled that the World Athletics Federation and ...
