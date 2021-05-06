Nintendo - Laboratorio di VideogiochiMass Effect Legendary Edition - Content Mega-ReleaseTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 arriva su Nintendo SwitchIncredible Mandy fa il suo debutto su PlayStation 4Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'Antico

Customertimes is Awarded Three Best in Class Distinctions in POI' s 2021 Retail Sales Execution Vendor Panorama Report

 Customertimes is proud to announce that we have achieved Three Best in Class Distinctions for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods from the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) in the following categories: Guided Selling, Interactive Customer Presentations and Gamification. This organization evaluated 17 leading Vendors to help their manufacturing and Retail partners understand the technology service options that can improve promotional outcomes and drive profitable growth. Customertimes was recognized based on the strength of our solutions, including CT Mobile, CT Presenter, CT Vision, CT Sign, CT Scan, CT Pharma CPG, and CT ...
