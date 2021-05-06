Customertimes is Awarded Three Best in Class Distinctions in POI's 2021 Retail Sales Execution Vendor Panorama Report (Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Customertimes is proud to announce that we have achieved Three Best in Class Distinctions for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods from the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) in the following categories: Guided Selling, Interactive Customer Presentations and Gamification. This organization evaluated 17 leading Vendors to help their manufacturing and Retail partners understand the technology service options that can improve promotional outcomes and drive profitable growth. Customertimes was recognized based on the strength of our solutions, including CT Mobile, CT Presenter, CT Vision, CT Sign, CT Scan, CT Pharma CPG, and CT ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
