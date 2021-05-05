HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company, Whitaker Taylor (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million financing from banks, to accelerate its growth and become the global reference in terms of human resources. HR Path offers a support service for the HR performance of companies. These services cover HR transformation consulting, implementation of software solutions and payroll outsourcing (BPO). This new round of financing was made possible by the following banks: Société Générale, BNP, Crédit Agricole, Banque Palatine, LCI and Caisse d'Epargne. The total amount is €113 million and will give HR Path the means to achieve its goals. HR Path plans to expand its value proposition in all countries where the group is already present, with priority given to the
