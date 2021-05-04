Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnershipRIOT Games e Netflix siglano un accordo per nuova serie animata Golf Impact è disponibile su iOS e AndroidROCCAT: arrivano due nuove tastiere

Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions | A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster

With 15 new Research services, Forrester will Help Firms sustain and accelerate the pace of Business ...

zazoom
Commenta
Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster (Di martedì 4 maggio 2021) With 15 new Research services, Forrester will Help Firms sustain and accelerate the pace of Business and digital transformation post-pandemic CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions, a new customer-obsessed Research product Portfolio designed for leaders and their teams to shorten the distance between bold vision and superior Business impact. To celebrate the milestone, Forrester CEO and Chairman George F. Colony is ringing the Nasdaq opening bell virtually and announcing the launch at Forrester's B2B Summit North ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Forrester Unveils

Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions, A New Research Portfolio To Help Firms Achieve Business Outcomes Faster

With 15 new research services, Forrester will help firms sustain and accelerate the pace of business and digital transformation post-pandemic CAMBRIDGE, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Forrester Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Forrester Unveils Forrester Unveils Forrester Decisions Research