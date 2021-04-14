Johnnie Walker Keeps Walking as It Launches Its Biggest Ever Sustainability Push (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Johnnie Walker – the world's best-selling Scotch1 – is today launching The Next Steps initiative, its most ambitious Sustainability drive to date, putting the focus firmly on more sustainable socialising for Everyone. The initiative is a wide-ranging action plan that will see the whisky maker keep Walking to become more sustainable by design from 'grain to glass'. The initiative is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, restore natural landscapes and reinvent how its whisky is made, distributed and enjoyed in Every corner of the world. Included in the programme is a series of environmental commitments which, by 2030, will ensure: "Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
