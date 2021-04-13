The Last of Us, remake e multiplayer? Naughty Dog fatica a seguire più progetti – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) Attualmente al lavoro sul remake di The Last of Us e probabilmente sul Multiplayer di The Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog fatica a seguire più progetti: ecco le parole del co-presidente.. Naughty Dog è attualmente al lavoro sul remake di The Last of Us e sul Multiplayer del secondo capitolo, stando alle ultime voci, ma il team fatica a seguire più progetti: lo ha rivelato il co-presidente Evan Wells, ospite del podcast di Game Maker’s Notebook. Secondo un report di Bloomberg, Naughty Dog ha ricevuto il compito di realizzare il remake di The Last of Us ma sta ...Leggi su helpmetech
Advertising
CriterionDaily : On March 16, 1975, the casts and crews of Pasolini’s SALÒ and Bertolucci’s 1900 faced off on the field. Final scor… - MikaItalianFans : RT @MFC_Subs_Team: ???? • Ecco gli ultimi due estratti dalle lezioni di @mikasounds con i ragazzi di Star Academie! Video interi su @MikaFanC… - Asgard_Hydra : The Last of Us, remake e multiplayer? Naughty Dog fatica a seguire più progetti - - Federic53678779 : RT @MFC_Subs_Team: ???? • Ecco gli ultimi due estratti dalle lezioni di @mikasounds con i ragazzi di Star Academie! Video interi su @MikaFanC… - MikaFanClub : RT @MFC_Subs_Team: ???? • Ecco gli ultimi due estratti dalle lezioni di @mikasounds con i ragazzi di Star Academie! Video interi su @MikaFanC… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
Concerns regarding the exile Tibetans looking for the democracyBut if we look back to the last twenty years of CTA democratic elections, many questions are still waiting for an answer. Can the Western systems and ideas reshape the one - religious nation of Tibet?...
COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victimsROME, APR 13 - There have been 13,447 new cases of COVID - 19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 476 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 9,789 new cases and 358 more victims on Monday. Some 304.990 more tests have been done, ...
The Last Faith: un Metroidvania gotico a metà tra Castlevania e Bloodborne Everyeye Videogiochi
Matthew Brannon. “Cold Shoulders / Foreign Affairs / Seafood Dinners / Power Vacuums / and The Last Gate at the End of a Very Long Terminal”La mostra personale di Matthew Brannon in galleria riguarda il concetto di viaggio e il passare del tempo. Da quando il mondo si è fermato all'inizio del 2020 e le chiusure globali hanno tenuto le ...
COVID: 13,447 new cases, 476 more victimsROME, APR 13 - There have been 13,447 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 476 more victims from the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 9,789 new cases and ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last