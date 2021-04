Genetec EMEA Shares New Research into the State of Physical Security 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Insights from over 1,500leaders highlight cyberas a strategic priority and accelerating adoption of cloud infrastructure for. PARIS, April 7,/PRNewswire/Inc. (""), a leading technology provider of unified, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today shared the results of its 'in' report, based on insights from over 1,500professionals. The report takes a closer look at howteams across Europe, Middle East and Africa ...