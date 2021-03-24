Carlo Pensalfine ucciso dal Covid a 90 anni : il famoso Bacio ... DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...

Visual Industry Promotion Organization Adds New Function to Japan Creator Bank Giving Access to Unreleased Proposals by Active Screenwriters

- TOKYO, March, 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) has added a new ...

Visual Industry Promotion Organization Adds New Function to "Japan Creator Bank" Giving Access to Unreleased Proposals by Active Screenwriters

Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) has added a new Function to Japan Creator Bank, a website which can find Japanese Creators in multiple languages, to make available Unreleased script Proposals by Japanese Screenwriters. URL: https://JapanCreatorBank.com/en/proposal/ Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104307/202103162341/ prw PI1fl I8z0f.png Script Proposals in a wide variety of categories including action, adventure, comedy, romance and mystery are available both in Japanese and English for ...
Visual Industry Promotion Organization Adds New Function to "Japan Creator Bank" Giving Access to Unreleased Proposals by Active Screenwriters

TOKYO, March, 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO) has added a new function to Japan Creator Bank, a website which can ...
