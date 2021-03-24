Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) It is estimated that with the acquisition of Digifactory1, the all - in cost of electricity will be ...combine for a total Bitcoin mining Capacity of approximately 400 Bitcoins per month as of today's ... Leggi su padovanews
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EHDigihost Technology Inc. is a growth - oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N. Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,...
