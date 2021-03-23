Sinopec Signs Long-term Liquefied Natural Gas Deal of 2 Million Tons per Annum with Qatar Petroleum (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") signed a Long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum on March 22 via online video conference to purchase 2 Million Tons of Liquefied Natural gas ("LNG") every year for a term of 10 years. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, noted the Long-term LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum is a first in the company's history and of significant importance: "We look forward to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum in the future. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") signed a Long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum on March 22 via online video conference to purchase 2 Million Tons of Liquefied Natural gas ("LNG") every year for a term of 10 years. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, noted the Long-term LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum is a first in the company's history and of significant importance: "We look forward to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum in the future. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sinopec Signs
LyondellBasell e Sinopec finalizzano la joint venture per la produzione di ossido di propilene e stirene monomero in CinaPer maggior informazioni su LyondellBasell: www.lyondellbasell.com Sinopec Il Gruppo Sinopec è il ... Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426684/signs_agreement.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.
LyondellBasell e Sinopec finalizzano la joint venture per la produzione di ossido di propilene e stirene monomero in CinaPer maggior informazioni su LyondellBasell: www.lyondellbasell.com Sinopec Il Gruppo Sinopec è il ... Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426684/signs_agreement.jpg Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.
LyondellBasell e Sinopec finalizzano la joint venture per la produzione di ossido di propilene e stirene monomero in Cina Adnkronos
Sinopec SignsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Signs