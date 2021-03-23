Ancora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...Fallout 76 – Svelata la nuova RoadmapPoco F3 e Poco X3 Pro | Caratteristiche e prezziLIDIA disponibile in TEKKEN 7 insieme al nuovo stage Island ParadiseI giochi tornano a RomaNVIDIA STUDIO - March Update

Sinopec Signs Long-term Liquefied Natural Gas Deal of 2 Million Tons per Annum with Qatar Petroleum

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, Sinopec) ...

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") signed a Long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum on March 22 via online video conference to purchase 2 Million Tons of Liquefied Natural gas ("LNG") every year for a term of 10 years. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, noted the Long-term LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum is a first in the company's history and of significant importance: "We look forward to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum in the future. ...
