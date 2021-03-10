Come acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility app

Tanla' s DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation

- Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, ...

Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) - Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Tanla platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure smooth flow of commercial communication between businesses and their customers. Trubloq, Tanla's blockchain-based stack which was built to solve the unsolicited commercial communication is in accordance with the TRAI Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference regulation (TCCCPR). The SMS and OTPs, when sent by enterprises are checked against the templates pre-registered by them on this ...
Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results

... the DLT platform built to enforce the TRAI regulation has seen massive adoption across enterprises,... Trubloq significantly bolstered Tanla's revenues in the third quarter. "Data security, data privacy ...
