Tanla's DLT platform Trubloq built to enforce TRAI regulation (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) - Trubloq empowers customers and enables enterprises by curbing spam calls, messages HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tanla platforms Limited said today that the company is supporting enterprises in meeting the TCCCPR requirement to register content templates with the telecom regulator to ensure smooth flow of commercial communication between businesses and their customers. Trubloq, Tanla's blockchain-based stack which was built to solve the unsolicited commercial communication is in accordance with the TRAI Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference regulation (TCCCPR). The SMS and OTPs, when sent by enterprises are checked against the templates pre-registered by them on this ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tanla's continued investment in communication platforms pays off in stellar Q3 results... the DLT platform built to enforce the TRAI regulation has seen massive adoption across enterprises,... Trubloq significantly bolstered Tanla's revenues in the third quarter. "Data security, data privacy ...
