Just Energy Files Petition with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for Relief from ERCOT Settlements Related to the Texas Extreme

... announced today that it has filed a Petition with the Public Utility Commission (the Commission) ...

Just Energy Files Petition with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for Relief from ERCOT Settlements Related to the Texas Extreme ... (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) ... announced today that it has filed a Petition with the Public Utility Commission (the "Commission") requesting an order that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas ("ERCOT") deviate from the ...
Just Energy Files Petition with the Public Utility Commission of Texas for Relief from ERCOT Settlements Related to the Texas Extreme ...

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and ...

Come uscire dal carbone e rigenerare a 360 gradi i territori coinvolti -

...la transizione di queste regioni - spiega Elena De Luca - l'Europa ha implementato la piattaforma di dialogo e sperimentazione EU coal regions transition e strumenti finanziari come il Just Energy ...
