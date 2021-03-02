Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass Battaglia

Need for Speed rinvio in vista | Criterion supporterà DICE con Battlefield 6

Need for Speed rinvio in vista | Criterion supporterà DICE con Battlefield 6
Electronic Arts ha confermato che il nuovo Need for Speed subirà un rinvio, dato che Criterion

Need for Speed rinvio in vista: Criterion supporterà DICE con Battlefield 6 (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Electronic Arts ha confermato che il nuovo Need for Speed subirà un rinvio, dato che Criterion aiuterà DICE nello sviluppo di Battlefield 6 Brutte notizie in vista per tutti coloro che stavano attendendo con impazienza il nuovo Need for Speed, dato che Electronic Arts ha annunciato che Criterion si preoccuperà di affiancare i ragazzi di DICE nello sviluppo di Battlefield 6. Proprio per questo motivo la nuova iterazione del racing subirà uno slittamento di un anno, rispetto a quanto precedentemente annunciato. Nell’occasione, il chief studio officer di EA, Laura Miele, ha comunicato come il team non sia comunque fuori dal progetto Need for Speed, e ...
Battlefield 6: lo studio di Need for Speed al lavoro sul progetto

Ormai lo sappiamo per certo, l'uscita di un nuovo Battlefield è prevista entro gli ultimi mesi dell'anno ma per far sì che questo accada, scongiurando

