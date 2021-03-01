Solera Rolls out its State-of-the-art Intelligent Estimating Solution to 25 | 000 Bodyshops

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) Simple Upgrade to Qapter® Allows Shops to Get Started in Less Than 30 Days WESTLAKE, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in data, applications and services for insurance and automotive, today announced the global rollout of their-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI), Qapter®, to automotive repair andin Europe and North America. Customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-basedsystem will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers. Unmatched Accuracy, accurate,is an essential part of the full claims workflow. ...