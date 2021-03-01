Elettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass BattagliaSanremo 2021 : ballerina e tecnico Rai positivi e in quarantenaEmesso mandato di arresto per Qinxuan Pan in Murder Of Kevin Jiang, ...Udinese-Fiorentina: probabili formazioni e le ultime dai campiCovid 19: e se chi cura a casa (gratis!) avesse ragione?Anticipazioni Il Paradiso delle signore: Gloria si nascondeDALLA PARTE DEGLI ANIMALI : I CANI-CAMPIONI DI RETRIEVING GAME

Solera Rolls out its State-of-the-art Intelligent Estimating Solution to 25,000 Bodyshops (Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) Simple Upgrade to Qapter® Allows Shops to Get Started in Less Than 30 Days WESTLAKE, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Solera, a global leader in data, applications and services for insurance and automotive, today announced the global rollout of their State-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution, Qapter®, to automotive repair and Bodyshops in Europe and North America. Customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-based Estimating system will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers. Unmatched Accuracy Intelligent, accurate, Estimating is an essential part of the full claims workflow. ...
