Solera Rolls out its State-of-the-art Intelligent Estimating Solution to 25,000 Bodyshops (Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) Simple Upgrade to Qapter® Allows Shops to Get Started in Less Than 30 Days WESTLAKE, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Solera, a global leader in data, applications and services for insurance and automotive, today announced the global rollout of their State-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution, Qapter®, to automotive repair and Bodyshops in Europe and North America. Customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-based Estimating system will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers. Unmatched Accuracy Intelligent, accurate, Estimating is an essential part of the full claims workflow. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Solera, a global leader in data, applications and services for insurance and automotive, today announced the global rollout of their State-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution, Qapter®, to automotive repair and Bodyshops in Europe and North America. Customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-based Estimating system will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers. Unmatched Accuracy Intelligent, accurate, Estimating is an essential part of the full claims workflow. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solera RollsMirandola Orecchini d’oro per un appalto da 800mila euro: tre indagati La Gazzetta di Modena
Solera RollsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solera Rolls