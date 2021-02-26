Klöckner Pentaplast Launches Its New Sustainability Strategy

PlayStation Plus: i giochi di marzoGTA Online: pattuglia le acque con il Nagasaki Dinghy armatoDEATHLOOP: nuovo trailer e brano originale Déjà vuKnockout City: Beta cross-play e nuovo trailerThe Sims festeggia il 21° compleanno Il massaggio sportivo: come, quando e perchéStrictly Limited Games annuncia Darius Cozmic Revelation per Nintendo ...Red Solstice 2: Survivors verrà pubblicato da 505 Games su PCTetsutetsu Tetsutetsu disponibile da oggi in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2Game Ready: nuovi driver per la GeForce RTX 3060

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp or the company), a leading global manufacturer of high barrier protective packaging solutions with industry-leading use of recycled content, today announced the launch of its new Sustainability Strategy, 'Investing in Better'. This follows on from the recent announcement of the successful completion of kp's entire capital structure refinancing, which is the first of its kind to incorporate an ESG-Ratchet Linked Term Loan marketed to U.S. investors. With the new 'Investing in Better' Sustainability Strategy, the company has set itself ten clear targets for long-term improvement grouped into three key objectives: Close the Loop, which commits kp to using more recycled material, closing the packaging loop and taking every ...
