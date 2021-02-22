WATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay TrailerChi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia Meloni

Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (Xebec), a global provider of ...

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, is pleased to announce today the closing of the previously announced Acquisition of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, "Inmatec"). Inmatec is a leading ...
By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada,...

Xebec Completes Transformative Acquisition of HyGear

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with ...
