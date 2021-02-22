Xebec Completes Acquisition of Inmatec

(Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (""), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, is pleased to announce today the closing of the previously announcedofGase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG,GmbH andGas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, "").is a leading ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xebec Completes

DFO - digital financial officer

By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation,has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada,...is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with ...