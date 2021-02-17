BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) ...00 CET today, 17 February 2021. Click here to access the webcast or dial in at +47 21 40 42 22, ... Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Matters ... Leggi su padovanews
BW Offshore invests in Ideol creating floating offshore wind champion Transaction highlights: BW Offshore to invest EUR 60 million in Ideol S. A., creating BW Ideol, a global integrated floating ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver 5.5 GW global build - out programme by ...
Mainstream's Soc Trang 1.4 GW offshore wind development in Vietnam is one of South East Asia's ... The company incubates, invests in and develops companies within renewable energy sectors and other ...
