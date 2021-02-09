No alternative to macaque testing says court

(Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) It also said using a lower number ofs was not possible. Animal rights groups had appealed to the Audit, Italy's highest administrative, against the project. The Lightup project is ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : alternative macaque

Fondazione Umberto Veronesi

ROME, FEB 9 - There is noto research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at restoring the sight of ...ROME, FEB 9 - There is noto research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at restoring the sight of ...ROME, FEB 9 - There is no alternative to research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at ...