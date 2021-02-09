No alternative to macaque testing says court (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) It also said using a lower number of macaques was not possible. Animal rights groups had appealed to the Audit court, Italy's highest administrative court, against the project. The Lightup project is ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, FEB 9 - There is no alternative to research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at restoring the sight of ...
ROME, FEB 9 - There is no alternative to research testing with macaques, the Audit Court has said in explaining a January 28 ruling approving the continued use of the monkeys in a project aimed at ...
