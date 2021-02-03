Salute e benessere? Il segreto è un intestino in equilibrioCrisi governo, incarico a Mario Draghi : Matteo Salvini, nessun ...Red Dead Online: bonus e sconti della settimanaApex Legends arriverà a marzo su Nintendo SwitchFrana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|S

Pausini gets Golden Globe nod | Loren misses out

ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life ...

ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, but the Italian screen ...
Singer - songwriter Pausini is nominated for the song 'Io sì/ Seen', written with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi. Loren, 86, had been heavily tipped to get a Golden Globe nod for her performance ...
ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, but the Italian screen lege ...
