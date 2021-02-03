Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, but the Italian screen ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pausini getsPausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out
Singer - songwriter Pausini is nominated for the song 'Io sì/ Seen', written with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi. Loren, 86, had been heavily tipped to get a Golden Globe nod for her performance ...
Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out
Singer - songwriter Pausini is nominated for the song 'Io sì/ Seen', written with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi. Loren, 86, had been heavily tipped to get a Golden Globe nod for her performance ...
Capodanno 2021, dieci canzoni da "countdown" Metropolitan Magazine Italia Pausini gets Golden Globe nod, Loren misses out
ROME, FEB 3 - Laura Pausini got a Golden Globe nomination Wednesday for best original song for The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, but the Italian screen lege ...
Pausini getsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pausini gets