LONGi launches new 66C type Hi-MO 4m module for global distributed generation (DG) market (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) XI'AN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has officially launched its new 66C type Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module (Hi-MO 4m) for the global distributed generation (DG) market. With an area of about 2 m2, weight of 22kg and power of 410-420W, the new module can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications. In early 2019, LONGi launched its Hi-MO 4 series high-efficiency PV modules for full scenario applications based on the M6 (166mm) standard monocrystalline wafer and PERC technology. Within a year of mass production, the Hi-MO 4 series achieved the remarkable milestone of 10GW in global ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has officially launched its new 66C type Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module (Hi-MO 4m) for the global distributed generation (DG) market. With an area of about 2 m2, weight of 22kg and power of 410-420W, the new module can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications. In early 2019, LONGi launched its Hi-MO 4 series high-efficiency PV modules for full scenario applications based on the M6 (166mm) standard monocrystalline wafer and PERC technology. Within a year of mass production, the Hi-MO 4 series achieved the remarkable milestone of 10GW in global ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LONGi launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LONGi launches