Frana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021

LONGi launches new 66C type Hi-MO 4m module for global distributed generation DG market

XI'AN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company ...

zazoom
Commenta
LONGi launches new 66C type Hi-MO 4m module for global distributed generation (DG) market (Di mercoledì 3 febbraio 2021) XI'AN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/

LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has officially launched its new 66C type Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module (Hi-MO 4m) for the global distributed generation (DG) market. With an area of about 2 m2, weight of 22kg and power of 410-420W, the new module can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications. In early 2019, LONGi launched its Hi-MO 4 series high-efficiency PV modules for full scenario applications based on the M6 (166mm) standard monocrystalline wafer and PERC technology. Within a year of mass production, the Hi-MO 4 series achieved the remarkable milestone of 10GW in global ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LONGi launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LONGi launches LONGi launches type module global