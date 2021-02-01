The Last of Us: Parte II permette ad Ellie di afferrare le munizioni al volo a mezz'aria (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Anche se The Last of Us Parte II è uscito a giugno dello scorso anno, i giocatori continuano a scoprire nuove cose: l'ultima è che Ellie in verità può acchiappare le munizioni a mezz'aria, ma solo se siete molto veloci a premere il pulsante. Nella clip di gioco pubblicata all'interno di Reddit, un utente ha scoperto che se si preme triangolo vicino alle munizioni mentre sono a mezz'aria, la protagonista del gioco riuscirà a prenderle. Il video mostra al rallentatore che, mentre Ellie sta uccidendo un nemico, subito dopo riesce ad afferrare le munizioni che stanno per cadere dal cadavere. Allo stesso modo, un easter egg di Last of Us Parte II legato ... Leggi su eurogamer
The Last of Us Parte II consente ad Ellie di afferrare le munizioni a mezz'aria
The Last of Us : Parte II e Hades tra le nomination dei GLAAD Media Awards 2021
Micro Interventional Devices - Inc.™ Announces Submission of CE Mark Technical Documentation for the MIA-T™ Percutaneous Tricuspid Annuloplasty System
misteruplay2016 : The Last of Us: Parte II permette ad Ellie di afferrare le munizioni al volo a mezz’aria - Mark_stlgdr : //si ma non l'ho visto, è un ruolo che non mi piace. In compenso mi sono fatta più volte maratona di 'The Last Ship… - Eurogamer_it : Ellie in #TheLastOfUsPartII può afferrare le munizioni a mezz'aria. - mikaelaarafer : NICEEE!!! AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER: AGNI KAI | RE:ANIME (Zuko vs Azula) - wordsandmore1 : ? Zauberspiegel è il nuovo singolo di ispirazione Kraut Rock di Paolo Di Cioccio & Pino Campanelli tratto dall’albu… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The LastAncora razzismo negli Usa: polizia ammanetta e usa spray al peperoncino contro una bambina afroamericana
The officer says 'You're acting like a child.' And she responds 'I am a child.' Remember #DanielPrude died at the hands of @RochesterNYPD last year. You cannot justify this!! pic.twitter.com/...
Sanremo fest won't have audience - RAI
...thrown into turmoil last week after Culture Minister Dario Franceschini came out against it taking place before an audience, even if it were made up of paid extras rather than paying members of the ...
The Day Before: alla scoperta dello shooter MMO ispirato a The Last of Us e The Division Everyeye Videogiochi Cats & Coffee: Panthers Bring Their Hot Streak Home
Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee ...
Nebraska administered nearly 47,000 vaccine doses last week
Nearly 47,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered across Nebraska last week as officials continue to speed up distribution of the vaccines. State officials said 46,806 doses of the vaccine ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last