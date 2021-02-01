Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...

The Last of Us | Parte II permette ad Ellie di afferrare le munizioni al volo a mezz' aria
Anche se The Last of Us Parte II è uscito a giugno dello scorso anno, i giocatori continuano a scoprire ...

The Last of Us: Parte II permette ad Ellie di afferrare le munizioni al volo a mezz'aria (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Anche se The Last of Us Parte II è uscito a giugno dello scorso anno, i giocatori continuano a scoprire nuove cose: l'ultima è che Ellie in verità può acchiappare le munizioni a mezz'aria, ma solo se siete molto veloci a premere il pulsante. Nella clip di gioco pubblicata all'interno di Reddit, un utente ha scoperto che se si preme triangolo vicino alle munizioni mentre sono a mezz'aria, la protagonista del gioco riuscirà a prenderle. Il video mostra al rallentatore che, mentre Ellie sta uccidendo un nemico, subito dopo riesce ad afferrare le munizioni che stanno per cadere dal cadavere. Allo stesso modo, un easter egg di Last of Us Parte II legato ...
Leggi su eurogamer

