NinjaRMM Expands Global Footprint With Support For Eight New Languages

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021)nows a dozen: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Russian. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today,announced newfor, bringing its total to 12ed. Now's product becomes more accessible to IT professionals around the globe and makes the company more competitive as it pursues a path towards market leadership. "IT management has never been more important for businesses, but many IT professionals have been limited in their choice of tools to manage the complexity," saidCEO Sal Sferlazza. "was designed ...