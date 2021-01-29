NinjaRMM Expands Global Footprint With Support For Eight New Languages (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) NinjaRMM now Supports a dozen Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Russian. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, NinjaRMM announced new Support for Eight Languages, bringing its total to 12 Languages Supported. Now NinjaRMM's product becomes more accessible to IT professionals around the globe and makes the company more competitive as it pursues a path towards market leadership. "IT management has never been more important for businesses, but many IT professionals have been limited in their choice of tools to manage the complexity," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "NinjaRMM was designed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, NinjaRMM announced new Support for Eight Languages, bringing its total to 12 Languages Supported. Now NinjaRMM's product becomes more accessible to IT professionals around the globe and makes the company more competitive as it pursues a path towards market leadership. "IT management has never been more important for businesses, but many IT professionals have been limited in their choice of tools to manage the complexity," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "NinjaRMM was designed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NinjaRMM ExpandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NinjaRMM Expands