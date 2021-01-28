Absen Deliver Overwhelming LED Display Solutions for Kaisa Prosperity (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Kaisa Prosperity, a large real estate developer in China, utilized cutting edge digital signage technology from Absen (SZSE: 300389) to unlock the full potential of Guangzhou Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza, its newly developed premises. Absen, the leading LED Display manufacturer, worked with Jiake Intelligent, a company well experienced in providing advanced intelligent Solutions, to customize a complete suite of breath-taking LED Solutions for the new property. The stunning Absen LED Displays were installed inside and out of the sales center on the Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa City Plaza, including a customized 3D naked-eye OOH Display, a bespoke ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
