Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS tagraxofusp | for the Treatment of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm BPDCN

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) - -is the first approvedfor patients with, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, in Europe -is based on the results of the largest prospective clinical trial ever conducted in patients with-naïve or previously-treatedFLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/TheGroup, a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today that the(EC) has granted a marketing authorization, for) as monotherapy for the first-lineof adult patients with...