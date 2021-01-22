Come scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE

Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) (Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) - - ELZONRIS is the first approved Treatment for patients with BPDCN, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, in Europe - Approval is based on the results of the largest prospective clinical trial ever conducted in patients with Treatment-naïve or previously-treated BPDCN FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Menarini Group, a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted a marketing authorization, for ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp) as monotherapy for the first-line Treatment of adult patients with Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic ...
