Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) (Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) - - ELZONRIS is the first approved Treatment for patients with BPDCN, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, in Europe - Approval is based on the results of the largest prospective clinical trial ever conducted in patients with Treatment-naïve or previously-treated BPDCN FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
- ELZONRIS is the first approved treatment for patients with BPDCN, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, in Europe ...
