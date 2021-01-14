Cytiva delivers modular biologics factory to Lonza (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Cytiva, a global life sciences leader, has successfully completed another KUBio installation, this time to global healthcare solutions provider Lonza, in Guangzhou Biopark, China. The high throughput modular biomanufacturing facility will offer process development and manufacturing for Chinese companies developing innovative medicines, as well as multinationals with manufacturing requirements in China. The 17,000-square-meter site includes 6,500 square meters of lab space and one KUBio modular facility, and will enable quick ramp-up of antibody development services and manufacturing, which are urgently needed to respond to market needs for biologics, including mAbs and other complex proteins, in and for China, and the rest of the world. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
