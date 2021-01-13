LONGi wins RETC High Achievers award for outstanding module performance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) XI'AN, China, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/The US Renewable Energy Testing Center () has released its "PhotovoltaicIndex Report" (PVMI) for 2020. Having won a "in 2019,has once again carried off theforfollowing comprehensive evaluation of global photovoltaics by'sin three indicators of reliability,and quality identified it as one of only three companies to achieve the. The company also became the onlymanufacturer to perform well in all 8 individual tests, underlining the ...