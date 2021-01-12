DarwinHealth Scientists Publish Foundational Research Identifying Regulatory Mechanisms Controlling Cancer Cell States and Drug Response

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a New York-based biotechnology anddiscovery company announces the January 11, 2021 online publication inof a landmark paper, "A Modular Master Regulator Landscape ControlsTranscriptional Identity,"1,2 in whichfrom Columbia University andapply the VIPER (Virtual Inference of Protein activity by Enriched Regulon) analysis algorithm to identify recurrentnetworks—"tumor checkpoints"—operative across the pansubtype continuum. Thispaper, with lead author Dr. Evan Paull, from the Department of Systems Biology at Columbia University, in conjunction with...