CGTN: After 'extraordinary' 2020, what are Xi Jinping's expectations for 2021? (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
2021, a year that marks the beginning of China's new five-year plan period and the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is knocking at the door. what are Chinese President Xi Jinping's expectations for 2021, especially After the country's hard-won achievements in 2020? Clues can be found in his New Year address. 2021: 'Striving is the only way forward' China will enter a new stage of development to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way in 2021, as the CPC leadership has adopted proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan and long-range goals. "The road ahead is long; striving is the only way forward," Xi said in his address, calling ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
2021, a year that marks the beginning of China's new five-year plan period and the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is knocking at the door. what are Chinese President Xi Jinping's expectations for 2021, especially After the country's hard-won achievements in 2020? Clues can be found in his New Year address. 2021: 'Striving is the only way forward' China will enter a new stage of development to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way in 2021, as the CPC leadership has adopted proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan and long-range goals. "The road ahead is long; striving is the only way forward," Xi said in his address, calling ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN AfterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN After