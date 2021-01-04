Tiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo Solitairica

CGTN: After 'extraordinary' 2020, what are Xi Jinping's expectations for 2021? (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

2021, a year that marks the beginning of China's new five-year plan period and the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is knocking at the door. what are Chinese President Xi Jinping's expectations for 2021, especially After the country's hard-won achievements in 2020? Clues can be found in his New Year address. 2021: 'Striving is the only way forward' China will enter a new stage of development to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way in 2021, as the CPC leadership has adopted proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan and long-range goals. "The road ahead is long; striving is the only way forward," Xi said in his address, calling ...
