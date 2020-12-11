The Game Awards 2020: Nomination e Vincitori (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) A poche ore dalla conclusione dei The Game Awards 2020, vogliamo condividere con voi a seguire la lista completa di tutte le Nomination ed i Vincitori per le varie categorie. Tutti i Vincitori dei The Game Awards 2020 Game of the YearAnimal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)Hades (Supergiant Games)The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) Best Game DirectionFinal Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)Hades (Supergiant Games)Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE) Best Narrative13 Sentinels: Aegis ... Leggi su gamerbrain
The Game Awards 2020 commentati in diretta dalle 22! Gli Oscar del videogioco e tanti annunci
Nella notte tra oggi e domani, venerdì 11 dicembre, è tempo di The Game Awards 2020, lo show che promette tanti annunci da non perdere e i premi ai migliori giochi dell'anno.
