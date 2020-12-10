Benvenuto a Night City! Loro ti stanno già aspettando…Maccio Capatonda : Nel mio libro dettagli scabrosi sulla CanalisGTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio Un Logo Per Piccole Attività: Rendi Il Tuo Marchio RiconoscibileMelissa Satta entra nella squadra di talent seguiti da LaPresseHarry Potter: Wizards Unite – arrivano i nemici leggendariCyberpunk 2077 e Minecraft sono GeForce game ready

magniX | Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World' s First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program

Global leader in Electric propulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies ...

zazoom
Commenta
magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World's First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) Global leader in Electric propulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies in Australia and the South Pacific to provide Electric aircraft Sydney, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 magniX, the company powering the Electric aviation revolution, Sydney Seaplanes, the leading seaplane operator in Australia and Dante Aeronautical, a developer and integrator of Electric and hybrid new aviation concepts in Australia and Spain, announced today their Partnership to work toward the World's First Electric Cessna Caravan Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : magniX Sydney

Le centrali nucleari italiane. Storia e foto  Panorama

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner ...
SYDNEY, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, Sydney Seaplanes, the leading seaplane operator in Australia and...

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner ...
About magniXHeadquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly...

magniX
magniX makes electric propulsion systems including motors, inverters and motor controllers for commercial aviation. Our innovative technologies are making flight cleaner, lower-cost and more accessible.

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : magniX Sydney
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : magniX Sydney magniX Sydney Seaplanes Dante Aeronautical