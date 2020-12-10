magniX | Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World' s First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program

(Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) Global leader inpropulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies in Australia and the South Pacific to provideaircraft, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/, the company powering theaviation revolution,, the leading seaplane operator in Australia and, a developer and integrator ofand hybrid new aviation concepts in Australia and Spain, announced today theirship to work toward the'sSupplemental Type Certificate (STC) ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : magniX Sydney

Panorama

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner ...

SYDNEY, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, Sydney Seaplanes, the leading seaplane operator in Australia and...

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner ...

About magniXHeadquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly...

magniX

magniX makes electric propulsion systems including motors, inverters and motor controllers for commercial aviation. Our innovative technologies are making flight cleaner, lower-cost and more accessible.