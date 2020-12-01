100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
100x Group, the holding Group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the BitMEX platform, has appointed Alexander Höptner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Höptner will lead 100x Group as they pursue their vision of shaping the evolution of digital financial services through strategic investments, innovation, and enhancement of the BitMEX platform. Höptner joins from Börse Stuttgart GmbH and Euwax AG, where he was Chief Executive Officer. The Börse Stuttgart exchange became a pioneer of digital asset trading under Alex's leadership as Germany's first regulated trading ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
