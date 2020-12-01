Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNICome proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GEN

100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer

MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 100x Group, the holding Group for HDR Global Trading ...

100x Group Appoints Alexander Höptner As Chief Executive Officer

MAHE, Seychelles, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

100x Group, the holding Group for HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the BitMEX platform, has appointed Alexander Höptner as its new Chief Executive Officer.   Höptner will lead 100x Group as they pursue their vision of shaping the evolution of digital financial services through strategic investments, innovation, and enhancement of the BitMEX platform. Höptner joins from Börse Stuttgart GmbH and Euwax AG, where he was Chief Executive Officer. The Börse Stuttgart exchange became a pioneer of digital asset trading under Alex's leadership as Germany's first regulated trading ...
