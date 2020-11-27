Maison Perrier-Jouët commissions design studio mischer'traxler to create a sensory experience, Curiosity Cloud, illuminating the relationship between man and nature at Design Miami/ 2020 (Di venerdì 27 novembre 2020) PARIS, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Since 2012, Maison Perrier-Jouët has collaborated with Design Miami/ in order to offer contemporary artists and Designers an international platform for their creativity. As part of this mission, Maison Perrier-Jouët commissions talents, both emerging and established, to reinterpret its enduring relationship with art and nature – and in particular its Art Nouveau heritage – through the prism of the 21st century. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Since 2012, Maison Perrier-Jouët has collaborated with Design Miami/ in order to offer contemporary artists and Designers an international platform for their creativity. As part of this mission, Maison Perrier-Jouët commissions talents, both emerging and established, to reinterpret its enduring relationship with art and nature – and in particular its Art Nouveau heritage – through the prism of the 21st century. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maison PerrierTieni a portata di mano il cell, sono questi i migliori ombretti per i tuoi Reels su IG Yahoo Finanza
Maison PerrierSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maison Perrier