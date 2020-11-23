Lumen and Zoom combine technology and collaboration platforms to deliver an amazing experience (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
At a time when the world needs to be closer while being apart, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Zoom have been bringing together their technology capabilities and communications expertise to help businesses keep their vital conversations going. Today, they are expanding that partnership and offering customers Zoom delivered by Lumen. This solution provides an enhanced collaboration experience for businesses around the world, combining the speed and reliability of the Lumen platform with Zoom's world-class collaboration solutions. "When the world turned to virtual meetings, Zoom turned to Lumen's fiber network to power its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
