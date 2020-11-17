OPPO: novità dall’INNO DAY 2020MK11 Ultimate | nuovo trailer Rambo vs TerminatorRevell Big Shark Monster Truck RecensioneBoom dell'online: decuplicate vendite su internet DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - da domani disponibile il nuovo DLCCarolyn Smith : Il tumore fa riflettere, non mollate!VOCI ANIMATE - I doppiatori dei cartoni animati anni ’70, ’80 e ‘90 - ...Natale 2020: le idee regalo firmate MediacomNex-Gen: il nostro consiglio su una TV per tutte le tascheIl DLC “Season 2 Explore & Expand” di SnowRunner è disponibile

Medit releases the first of its Medit Apps with update (Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Medit has announced an update to its Medit Link software with the release of patient communication applications. The new free applications focus on patient communication, providing visualizations of potential results to help the patient understand their options and achieve their ideal smile. Medit Ortho Simulation, Medit Crown Fit, Medit Smile Design, and Medit Compare expand the realm of what a scanner can do The four applications are designed to aid patient understanding, covering a wide range of uses. Medit Ortho Simulation can demonstrate multiple potential ...
