Ritesh Pai joins TerraPay as Senior Vice President Product- Payment Solutions (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
In a strategic move to strengthen the Payment Solutions business, TerraPay, a global Payments infrastructure company today announced the appointment of Ritesh Pai as Sr.Vice President Product- Payment Solutions. TerraPay is a leader in providing seamless and secure cross-border real time Payments through digital interoperability across diverse financial instruments such as mobile wallets and bank accounts. With the digital Payments ecosystem burgeoning, the opportunity lies in laddering the cross border movement of funds to further accelerate Payment transactions in enabling a deeper connection with ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
