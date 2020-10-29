Doctor Strange 2: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield e Ryan Reynolds nel cast secondo Google (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) secondo Google, in Doctor Strange 2 troveremo Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield e Ryan Reynolds a fianco di Benedict Cumberbatch, ma sarà vero? Probabilmente non c'è da fidarsi ma secondo Google il cast di Doctor Strange 2 vedrebbe la presenza delle star Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield e Ryan Reynolds. Basta digitare Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast su Google per avere la curiosa sorpresa. Doctor Strange in the ... Leggi su movieplayer
Secondo Google, in Doctor Strange 2 troveremo Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield e Ryan Reynolds a fianco di Benedict Cumberbatch, ma sarà vero? Probabilmente non c'è da fidarsi ma secondo Google il cast ...
