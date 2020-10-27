LF Energy Launches openLEADR to Streamline Integration of Green Energy for Demand Side Management (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) Collaboration with OpenADR Alliance and Elaad NL will empower industry collaboration and accelerate the transition to renewables SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/
LF Energy, a Linux Foundation nonprofit seeking to accelerate the Energy transition of the world's grids and transportation systems through open source, announced today its latest project, openLEADR. This project creates an open source implementation of OpenADR, the open standard for exchanging Demand response information among global utilities, aggregators and Energy Management and control systems to better manage the supply and Demand of Energy. Demand response and Demand ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LF Energy, a Linux Foundation nonprofit seeking to accelerate the Energy transition of the world's grids and transportation systems through open source, announced today its latest project, openLEADR. This project creates an open source implementation of OpenADR, the open standard for exchanging Demand response information among global utilities, aggregators and Energy Management and control systems to better manage the supply and Demand of Energy. Demand response and Demand ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sinloc_spa : AL VIA IL PRIMO #BANDO @nesoi_energy-#NESOI offre #finanziamento a fondo perduto da 60mila€ per proposta, oltre a A… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Energy LaunchesCitla Energy launches exploration drilling program at the Istmo Salinas Basin in the southeast of the Gulf of Mexico La Sicilia
Energy LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Energy Launches