Lumen Cloud-Based Collaboration Service Goes Global

Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution Now Available in Europe, Middle East and Pacific Regions DENVER, ...

Lumen Cloud-Based Collaboration Service Goes Global (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution Now Available in Europe, Middle East and Pacific Regions DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Pacific regions, providing customers with simplified IP-Based voice, video, and messaging Services. To learn more about Cisco HCS, go to https://www.Lumen.com/en-us/communications/hosted-Collaboration-solution.html This new Cloud-Based hosted unified Collaboration solution allows customers dedicated use of the Cisco Unified Communications Manager (Call Manager) and Collaboration Services. Delivered by Lumen, Cisco ...
