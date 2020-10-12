Pope meets Pell after abuse conviction overturned (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 12 - The Vatican said that Pope Francis had a private audience with Cardinal George Pell on Monday. It is the first time the head of the Catholic church has met his former treasurer since the 79-year-old's conviction for paedophilia was quashed in April. Pell spent over a year in prison in his ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, OCT 12 - The Vatican said that Pope Francis had a private audience with Cardinal George Pell on Monday. It is the first time the head of the Catholic church has met his former treasurer since th ...
