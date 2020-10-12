Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at UEG Week finds (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) VIENNA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Asthma and food hypersensitivity at age 12 is associated with an increased risk of having irritable bowel syndrome at 16, a new study presented today at UEG Week Virtual 2020 has found. The research, conducted at the University of Gothenburg and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, analysed the health of 2,770 children from birth to the age of 16. Those with IBS at 16 were almost twice as likely to have had Asthma at the age of 12 (11.2% vs 6.7%). Almost half of children with IBS at 16 (40.7%) reported food hypersensitivity at 12 years (compared to 29.2% of children without IBS at 16).
