Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sea Cargo Charter sets a new benchmark for ...

 The Sea Cargo Charter sets a new benchmark for responsible shipping, transparent climate reporting, and improved decision making in line with United Nations decarbonization targets. International non-profit organization, Global Maritime Forum, announced today that a group of the world's largest energy, agriculture, mining, and commodity trading companies will for the first time assess and disclose the climate alignment of their shipping activities. United Nations agencies estimate the international shipping Industry to carry around 80% of world trade flows and to be responsible for 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually. Large industrial corporations are significant users of international ...
