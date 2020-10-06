Agendia | HiSS Diagnostics and PathoNext offer local MammaPrint and BluePrint testing for breast cancer patients in Germany

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) IRVINE, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for, announced today the availability offor its CE-markedRecurrence and Molecular Subtyping tests, provided bylab in Leipzig,inwill now have access to state-of-the art genomic profiling in their own country. The trend towards precision oncology ensures that more physicians than ever before are integrating genomicinto their routine clinical practice. This essential information helps them ...