Agendia | HiSS Diagnostics and PathoNext offer local MammaPrint and BluePrint testing for breast cancer patients in Germany

IRVINE, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for ...

Agendia Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced today the availability of local testing for its CE-marked MammaPrint® BluePrint® breast cancer Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping tests, provided by PathoNext lab in Leipzig, Germany. breast cancer patients in Germany will now have access to state-of-the art genomic profiling in their own country. The trend towards precision oncology ensures that more physicians than ever before are integrating genomic testing into their routine clinical practice. This essential information helps them ...
