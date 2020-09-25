Torna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliEcco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al Covid

Radius Health & Menarini Group Provide Elacestrant Update

Target enrollment milestone reached in the Phase 3 EMERALD study Life cycle planning advancing in ...

Radius Health & Menarini Group Provide Elacestrant Update (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) Target enrollment milestone reached in the Phase 3 EMERALD study Life cycle planning advancing in parallel with current Phase 3 monotherapy program WALTHAM, Mass. and FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

-Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RDUS) and the Menarini Group today announced an Update on the Elacestrant Phase 3 EMERALD trial.     EMERALD Phase 3 Study The target enrollment milestone has been reached in the Phase 3 EMERALD clinical trial of Elacestrant. Elacestrant is an oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) that is being studied in postmenopausal women and men with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The study reached its enrollment goal of 466 patients ...
