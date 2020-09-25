Radius Health & Menarini Group Provide Elacestrant Update

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) Target enrollment milestone reached in the Phase 3 EMERALD study Life cycle planning advancing in parallel with current Phase 3 monotherapy program WALTHAM, Mass. and FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/, Inc. ("" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RDUS) and thetoday announced anon thePhase 3 EMERALD trial. EMERALD Phase 3 Study The target enrollment milestone has been reached in the Phase 3 EMERALD clinical trial ofis an oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) that is being studied in postmenopausal women and men with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The study reached its enrollment goal of 466 patients ...