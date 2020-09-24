Biovision Foundation / A decade on: A critical new book by UN's World Agriculture Report, IAASTD, members calls for an accelerated ... (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) #agricoltura-e-allevamento It is perfect timing: In mid-October the World will discuss the topic. ZURICH, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A ground breaking book has been published today to support governments, NGOs and the wider ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
A ground breaking book has been published today to support governments, NGOs and the wider ... Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Biovision FoundationCome i pesticidi stanno avvelenando il mondo e tutti i (falsi) miti che li riguardano LifeGate
Biovision FoundationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Biovision Foundation